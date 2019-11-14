Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago
Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Photo Courtesy: ACCMedia1/Twitter

Pakistan claimed a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup at Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh on Thursday.

Afghanistan’s decision to bat first proved disastrous as they lost half of their side with just 74 runs on the board. Waheedullah Shafaq and Munir Ahmed invoked some life into their side with a 56-run partnership which took the side past 100-run mark.

The side began to lose wickets again once Munir fell after top scoring with 41 off 71 deliveries and were bowled out for 138 in 42.2 overs.

Pakistani openers Haider Ali and Omair Yousuf put on a 50-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 38. His opening partner was dismissed shortly.

Rohail Nazir was the star performer with the bat as he remained not out at 53 from 73 balls which included two boundaries and a six. He stitched an unbeaten 70-run partnership with skipper Saud Shakeel as they completed the run chase in 35.3 overs.

 
Afghanistan Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh Police, shooting, Arsalan Anwar
 
MOST READ
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Pakistan's Babar, Asad make Australia A toil in tour game
Pakistan’s Babar, Asad make Australia A toil in tour game
Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy
Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy
Gilchrist not writing Pakistan off as T20 World Cup semifinalist
Gilchrist not writing Pakistan off as T20 World Cup semifinalist
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.