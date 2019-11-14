Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Pakistan claimed a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup at Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh on Thursday.

Afghanistan’s decision to bat first proved disastrous as they lost half of their side with just 74 runs on the board. Waheedullah Shafaq and Munir Ahmed invoked some life into their side with a 56-run partnership which took the side past 100-run mark.

The side began to lose wickets again once Munir fell after top scoring with 41 off 71 deliveries and were bowled out for 138 in 42.2 overs.

Pakistani openers Haider Ali and Omair Yousuf put on a 50-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 38. His opening partner was dismissed shortly.

Rohail Nazir was the star performer with the bat as he remained not out at 53 from 73 balls which included two boundaries and a six. He stitched an unbeaten 70-run partnership with skipper Saud Shakeel as they completed the run chase in 35.3 overs.