Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan retain Bismah as skipper till women’s T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
Pakistan retain Bismah as skipper till women’s T20 World Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCBMedia/Twitter

Pakistan have decided to retain Bismah Maroof as skipper till next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It is truly an honour for me to be continuing as Pakistan’s captain and I look forward to leading the side in the next year’s T20 World Cup,” Bismah said as quoted in a Pakistan Cricket Board media release. “The team is in good shape and has produced some good performances recently. There’s a great deal of talent and passion in the girls and I look forward to carrying the momentum to the World Cup.”

Bismah recently led Pakistan to a 3-0 whitewash win over Bangladesh in Lahore in the shortest format.

The all-rounder’s next assignment is a three-match ODI series against world champions England at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia before playing three T20Is.

Iqbal Imam has also been retained as the head coach of the women’s side.

“Women’s cricket in Pakistan is improving day-by-day and we have a lot of talented girls emerging. Our team has gotten off to a decent start this season by beat Bangladesh in T20I series and levelling the ODI series. There’s a great potential in the side to do wonders and I aim to bring the best out of them.”

 
Bismah Maroof Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Bismah Maroof, Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof, Bismah Maroof captain, Pakistan womens cricket team, Pakistan Women, Women's T20 World Cup, Australia,
 
MOST READ
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Pakistan's Babar, Asad make Australia A toil in tour game
Pakistan’s Babar, Asad make Australia A toil in tour game
Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy
Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy
Gilchrist not writing Pakistan off as T20 World Cup semifinalist
Gilchrist not writing Pakistan off as T20 World Cup semifinalist
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.