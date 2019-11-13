Pakistan retain Bismah as skipper till women’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan have decided to retain Bismah Maroof as skipper till next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It is truly an honour for me to be continuing as Pakistan’s captain and I look forward to leading the side in the next year’s T20 World Cup,” Bismah said as quoted in a Pakistan Cricket Board media release. “The team is in good shape and has produced some good performances recently. There’s a great deal of talent and passion in the girls and I look forward to carrying the momentum to the World Cup.”

Bismah recently led Pakistan to a 3-0 whitewash win over Bangladesh in Lahore in the shortest format.

The all-rounder’s next assignment is a three-match ODI series against world champions England at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia before playing three T20Is.

Iqbal Imam has also been retained as the head coach of the women’s side.

“Women’s cricket in Pakistan is improving day-by-day and we have a lot of talented girls emerging. Our team has gotten off to a decent start this season by beat Bangladesh in T20I series and levelling the ODI series. There’s a great potential in the side to do wonders and I aim to bring the best out of them.”