Pakistan’s top-order collapses against Australia in Brisbane

Pakistan’s top-order suffered a dramatic collapse that saw them lose four wickets for only three runs in the Test of their two-match series against Australia at Brisbane.

The visitors had gotten off to a solid start in the first Test against Australia at Brisbane after skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and decided to bat first.

Openers Shan Masood and Azhar took the side to 57-0 at lunch after they managed to keep Australia’s early new-ball burst at bay. However, both men were dismissed within three deliveries to spark a collapse that saw the side go from 75-0 to 78-4 and then 94-5. Mohammad Rizwan and Asad Shafiq took the side to tea without any further mishaps at 125-5.

Naseem Shah is making his debut for the visitors.