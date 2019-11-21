Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan-India Davis Cup fixture moved to Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
Pakistan-India Davis Cup fixture moved to Kazakhstan

Photo: AFP

Pakistan and India’s Davis Cup tie originally scheduled to take place in Islamabad will now be played in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Wednesday.

The Asia/Oceania Group I match had initially been planned for September, but was pushed back to November 29-30 after safety fears were raised by India amid tensions between the neighbouring nations over Kashmir.

The move comes after the ITF’s Davis Cup Committee rejected on Tuesday the Pakistan Tennis Federation’s appeal against the decision to move the match from Islamabad.

“The Davis Cup Committee has voted in favour of the tie being hosted by the ITF on neutral ground at the National Tennis Centre in Nur-Sultan (previously Astana) on November 29-30,” The ITF said in a statement.

The match was moved from Islamabad on November 4 following a review the ITF’s independent security advisors.

An Indian tennis team last played a Davis Cup tie in Pakistan in 1964, when they beat the hosts 4-0. Pakistan lost 3-2 when they played in Mumbai in 2006.

 
Davis Cup India Islamabad kazakhstan Pakistan Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, Tennis, Davis Cup, Kazakhstan, Islamabad, Pakistan vs India tennis, tennis match, Pakistan vs India, International Tennis Federation, ITF, Asia/Oceania Davis Cup Group I match, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Kashmir,
 
MOST READ
PCB announces international players for PSL 5's Diamond Category
PCB announces international players for PSL 5’s Diamond Category
PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5
PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.