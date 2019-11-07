Pakistan fans watch cricket during their wedding in Detroit

A couple in the United States were pictured watching the second T20I fixture between Australia and Pakistan together during their wedding ceremony.

Hasan Tasleem, an avid cricket fan, sent a picture of himself watching the game getting underway with his spouse in Detroit city around midnight.

“Over the years residing in North America I’ve stayed up at all sorts of odd hours of night to catch Team Pakistan play,” he stated as quoted in a picture tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “Even though it was my wedding night, I wasn’t going to miss this game.”

Here’s a message we got from a fan in the US 👫#CoupleGoals You know it’s love when … pic.twitter.com/4YuGImuXjW — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2019

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, while resharing the post, expressed his delight over playing a “special part” on the occasion.

Haha glad I played such a special part in your day!! 😂😂

Take note @_AmyFinch https://t.co/MbG4YGJad8 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) November 6, 2019

Australia are hosting Pakistan for three T20I and two Tests. The hosts currently have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after the opener was washed out.