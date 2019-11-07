Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan fans watch cricket during their wedding in Detroit

2 hours ago
Pakistan fans watch cricket during their wedding in Detroit

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

A couple in the United States were pictured watching the second T20I fixture between Australia and Pakistan together during their wedding ceremony.

Hasan Tasleem, an avid cricket fan, sent a picture of himself watching the game getting underway with his spouse in Detroit city around midnight.

“Over the years residing in North America I’ve stayed up at all sorts of odd hours of night to catch Team Pakistan play,” he stated as quoted in a picture tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “Even though it was my wedding night, I wasn’t going to miss this game.”

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, while resharing the post, expressed his delight over playing a “special part” on the occasion.

Australia are hosting Pakistan for three T20I and two Tests. The hosts currently have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after the opener was washed out.

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan united states wedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Wedding, United States, Pakistan, Australia, Australia vs Pakistan T20 match, couple watching cricket match in united states, Pakistan tour of Australia 2019
 
MOST READ
Rain bails out Pakistan in first T20I against Australia
Rain bails out Pakistan in first T20I against Australia
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Pakistan’s best eleven for the opening T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the opening T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second T20I against Australia
Sarfaraz salvages draw for Sindh against Central Punjab
Sarfaraz salvages draw for Sindh against Central Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.