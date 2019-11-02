Pakistan face tough Australia test in first T20I

The first T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played in Sydney on Sunday.

The opening game of the three-match series will begin at 8:30am Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan are heading into the fixture on the back of their six-wicket win over Cricket Australia XI in a T20 tour game.

It will be Babar Azam’s first international assignment after being appointed captain of the team in the shortest format. He has taken over the reins from Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was axed from the side over his poor form.

The former world champions have inducted several new faces in the team with Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Musa Khan and Usman Qadir likely to make their international debuts.

Pakistan, which is ranked number one in the T20I rankings, suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the recently concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka on their home turf.

Australia will be looking to continue their impressive form in the series against Pakistan, after having whitewashed Sri Lanka in their recently concluded T20I series. Their star players Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc will all be available for the series opener.

Babar Azam’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Aaron Finch’s side in the shortest format as they have emerged victorious in 12 of their 20 games.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake and Andrew Tye.