Pakistan dominate Australia A in drawn warm-up game

Pakistan will be happy with the way they prepared for the tough two-Test series against Australia as several players impressed during the warm-up game against Australia A.

The visitors made 428 in the first innings as both Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq scored centuries before retiring out in order to give others a chance. In reply, Australia A were dismissed for just 122 after being reduced to 57-9 at one point as pacer Imran Khan ran through the middle-order to claim 5-32.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed then scored half-centuries for Pakistan in the second innings as several players seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. Iftikhar’s unbeaten 79 was the highlight of the third innings and the all-rounder proved his worth by claiming 2-6 with the ball as well.

Australia were then playing at 91-2 before stumps were called to bring the warm-up game to a close. Teenagers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the two to claim a wicket in the fourth innings.

Pakistan will now play a two-day game against Cricket Australia XI at the same venue from November 15.