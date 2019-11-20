Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final

Pakistan clinched a narrow three-run win over India in the first semi-final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Pakistan, electing to bat first, got off to a decent start as openers Omair Yousuf and Haider Ali put together 90 before the latter was dismissed for a 60-ball 43.

The Boys in Green were then carried forward by Omair and Rohail Nazir (35 off 41) as they scored 48 runs together. The opening batsman went on to score 66 from 97 deliveries before Pakistan lost two wickets to find themselves at 168-4.

Saif Badar and Imran Rafiq anchored the side past 200, with Badar scoring 47 to take the side to 267-7.

India lost their first wicket with 43 runs on the board but Belur Ravi Sharath and Sanvir Singh kept the scoreboard ticking with their 53-run stand for the second wicket.

Sharath (47 off 43) missed out on his half-century but Sanvir stood firm to reach his 50. He put on a 83-run partnership for the third wicket with Armaan Jaffer, who made 46 from 53 deliveries. India looked to be in control but Sanvir’s dismissal for 76 turned the game on its head as India began to lose wicket at regular intervals. The middle and lower order could not provide much resistance and they finished agonisingly close at 264-8.