Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner

27 mins ago
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Australian commentator Alison Mitchell recalled an incident involving an Indian taxi service driver of an online company and Pakistani cricketers while commentating with former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson during the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane.

The video, posted on ABC Grandstand’s official Twitter account, has gone viral on social media.

 
Australia Cricket India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikhupura, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine's strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistan's best eleven for the first Test against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the first Test against Australia
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.