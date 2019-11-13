Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan captain Hajra Khan furious over mismanagement in National Games

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: hajrakn/Twitter

Pakistan women’s football team captain sensation Hajra Khan expressed her anger over Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) mismanagement in the ongoing National Games in Peshawar.

In a Twitter post, she said that the change in timings were not directly conveyed to the players.

Moreover, she claims that the food being provided to the players was not fit for the players while also questioning the field size and game duration.

“I have never felt as disrespected for serving this country as I have in the last couple of days. I have always said this and I’ll say it again, the day this country starts giving back to its athletes — it’ll be a whole new ball game.”

The veteran footballer is representing Pakistan Army in the event.

 
National Games 2019 Pakistan Pakistan Football Federation
 
