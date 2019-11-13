Pakistan captain Hajra Khan furious over mismanagement in National Games

Pakistan women’s football team captain sensation Hajra Khan expressed her anger over Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) mismanagement in the ongoing National Games in Peshawar.

In a Twitter post, she said that the change in timings were not directly conveyed to the players.

Moreover, she claims that the food being provided to the players was not fit for the players while also questioning the field size and game duration.

“I have never felt as disrespected for serving this country as I have in the last couple of days. I have always said this and I’ll say it again, the day this country starts giving back to its athletes — it’ll be a whole new ball game.”

The veteran footballer is representing Pakistan Army in the event.