Pakistan beat England in first blind T20I

Muhammad Rashid’s half-century steered Pakistan to a comfortable nine-wicket win over England in the first game of the three-match blind T20I series in Ajman.

England were restricted to 137-7 as Pakistan’s Shahzaib Hyder returned with figures of 2-24. Peter Bullet and Justin Hollingsworth scored 34 runs each for the side.

Pakistan completed the run chase in 12.1 overs as they were helped by a 61-run knock by Rashid. He found support in Haroon Khan who made 26.

Muhammad Rashid was named player of the match for his batting performance.

Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.