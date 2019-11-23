Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title

8 mins ago
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title

Photo Courtesy: ACCMedia1/Twitter

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to win the 2019 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Dhaka on Saturday.

Saud Shakeel’s side, after being sent in to bat first, were 41-2 but Rohail Nazir and Imran Rafiq anchored the side with their 107-run partnership for the third wicket. The latter went on to score a half-century before falling for his 88-ball 62, which came off four boundaries and two maximums.

Rohail went on to complete a century before getting dismissed for a 111-ball 113 which included 12 fours and a three maximums. He also put on 85-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (42 off 40).

The side finished at 301-6.

Bangladesh wobbled at the start of the run chase as they were 41-2 at one stage but skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (46 off 53) and Yasir Ali (22 off 31) put on a 51-run partnership for the third wicket. After Yasir’s dismissal, the Bangladesh captain also followed suit shortly.

The situation became dire for the hosts as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Afif Hossain missed out on his half-century as he managed 49 off 53 before getting dismissed in the 38th over whereas Mahedi Hasan was dismissed for a 45-ball 42 which came off two boundaries and three sixes.

The side were bowled out for 224 in 43.3 overs

 
Bangladesh Cricket Emerging Teams Asia Cup Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Pakistan Emerging Teams Asia Cup final, Rohail Nazir, #ETAC2019
 
MOST READ
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine's strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan's best eleven for the first Test against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the first Test against Australia
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.