Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to win the 2019 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Dhaka on Saturday.

Saud Shakeel’s side, after being sent in to bat first, were 41-2 but Rohail Nazir and Imran Rafiq anchored the side with their 107-run partnership for the third wicket. The latter went on to score a half-century before falling for his 88-ball 62, which came off four boundaries and two maximums.

Rohail went on to complete a century before getting dismissed for a 111-ball 113 which included 12 fours and a three maximums. He also put on 85-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (42 off 40).

The side finished at 301-6.

Bangladesh wobbled at the start of the run chase as they were 41-2 at one stage but skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (46 off 53) and Yasir Ali (22 off 31) put on a 51-run partnership for the third wicket. After Yasir’s dismissal, the Bangladesh captain also followed suit shortly.

The situation became dire for the hosts as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Afif Hossain missed out on his half-century as he managed 49 off 53 before getting dismissed in the 38th over whereas Mahedi Hasan was dismissed for a 45-ball 42 which came off two boundaries and three sixes.

The side were bowled out for 224 in 43.3 overs