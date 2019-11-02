Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first women’s ODI

Nahida Khan struck a half-century as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 29 runs in the first game of their two-match women’s ODI series in Lahore on Saturday.

Pakistan, electing to bat first, started off well with the opening pair, Nahida Khan and Sidra Amin, putting on a 58-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for her slow knock of 67-ball 21. Javeria Khan departed shortly after scoring just two.

Nahida and skipper Bismah Maroof took the side past 100 with their 69-run partnership for the third wicket before the captain fell for 39. Nahida Khan was the next to go after top-scoring with 68 off 97 balls.

Wickets began to fall for Pakistan but Aliya Riaz chipped in with her 37-run knock before the hosts were bowled out for 215.

Jehanara Alam returned with figures of 3-44 in 10 overs for Bangladesh while Panna Ghosh and Nahida Akter bagged two wickets each as well.

Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 9-2 at the start of the run chase with Sana Mir and Sadia Iqbal taking quick wickets. Sharmin Akhter and Fargan Hoque took the side to 41 before Mir struck again.

Hoque’s dismissal left the side reeling at 79-4 before Nigar Sultana and Rumana Ahmed tried to anchor their side. The skipper (28 off 60) lost her wicket with 104 runs on the board. Diana Baig chipped in with two wickets and the side were left reeling at 148-7.

Sultana went on to make a gritty half-century before departing for her 77-ball 58 which included four boundaries and a six. Her dismissal was the final nail in the coffin for the visitors, who were bowled out for 186 in 47.4 overs.

Pakistan will be looking to sweep the ODI series when they play Bangladesh in the second game on Monday.