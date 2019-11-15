Pakistan batsmen dominate Cricket Australia XI in tour game

Pakistan were 386-7 at stumps on the first day’s play of their tour game against Cricket Australia XI in Perth on Friday.

Asad Shafiq was the star performer of the day as he scored his second consecutive ton of the tour.

Pakistan, after electing to bat first, suffered an early blow when Abid Ali departed without scoring. Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood then put on a 70-run partnership for the second wicket before the opening batsman fell for 44.

Haris Sohail and Mohammad Rizwan could not provide significant contribution as the side were then reduced to 120-4. Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood then took the reins and carried the side forward with their 44-run stand on the fifth wicket. The latter went on to score a half-century before departing for 76 with the help of 13 boundaries.

Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam then scored 117 runs together on the sixth wicket, with Pakistan’s T20I skipper making a 66-ball 63.

Iftikhar Ahmed also didn’t score much as he became Lloyd Pope’s fifth wicket after managing just five runs.

Asad Shafiq and Kashif Bhatti then took the attack to the bowlers as they put on an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs. Shafiq was batting at 101 while Bhatti was unbeaten for 56 at the close of play.