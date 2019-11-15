PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5

The Pakistan Cricket Board released on Friday a list of local and foreign players in the Gold category for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League.

According to a statement, the players who have represented Pakistan at the international level have been assigned a base category of Gold as part of this year’s policy.

The Pakistani players which are placed in the Gold category are Abid Ali, Adnan Akmal, Asad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Awais Zia, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Bhatti, Ehsan Adil, Fawad Alam, Imran Farhat, Imran Khan Jr., Imran Khan Sr., Imran Nazir, Khurram Manzoor, Mansoor Amjad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Talha, Mukhtar Ahmed, Nauman Anwar, Raza Hasan, Saad Naseem, Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan (subject to completion of his rehabilitation), Umar Gul, Usman Salahuddin and Zulfiqar Babar.

According to the statement, 144 international stars from 14 countries have been placed in the Gold category. England, like in the Diamond category, have the highest number of players i.e. 48.

Cricketers from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, the United States, Scotland, Netherlands, Ireland Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be up for selection in the PSL draft.

Some of the prominent faces in the Gold category are Gulbadin Naib, Ben Dunk, Jade Dernbach, Samit Patel, Kevin O’Brien, Anton Devcich, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Pradeep, Upul Tharanga, Andre Fletcher, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor and Brendan Taylor.

The players draft for the fifth edition of the T20 league will be held on December 6 and 7.