Pakistan announce squads for ODIs, T20Is against England Women

Pakistan on Wednesday announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against England Women in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

The side have made four changes to the ODI squad which played Bangladesh this month as Kaynat Hafeez, Rameen Shamim, Nida Dar and Anam Amin replace Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal and Sana Mir.

Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim and Nida Dar have been included in the T20I side.

Pakistan and England will first go head-to-head in a three-match ODI series which will be played under the ICC Women’s Championship from December 9. The remaining two fixtures will be played on December 12 and 14 respectively.

The 50-over series will provide an opportunity for Bismah Maroof’s side to qualify directly for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

The two sides will then play a three-match T20I series. The series opener will be contested on December 17 whereas the second and third game are scheduled for December 19 and 20.

Squads

ODIs: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

T20Is: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).