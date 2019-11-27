Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan announce squads for ODIs, T20Is against England Women

42 mins ago
Pakistan announce squads for ODIs, T20Is against England Women

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan on Wednesday announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against England Women in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur.

The side have made four changes to the ODI squad which played Bangladesh this month as Kaynat Hafeez, Rameen Shamim, Nida Dar and Anam Amin replace Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal and Sana Mir.

Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim and Nida Dar have been included in the T20I side.

Pakistan and England will first go head-to-head in a three-match ODI series which will be played under the ICC Women’s Championship from December 9. The remaining two fixtures will be played on December 12 and 14 respectively.

The 50-over series will provide an opportunity for Bismah Maroof’s side to qualify directly for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

The two sides will then play a three-match T20I series. The series opener will be contested on December 17 whereas the second and third game are scheduled for December 19 and 20.

Squads

ODIs: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

T20Is: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

 
Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikhupura, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine's strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai
There's a superstar in there, Warner on Naseem
There’s a superstar in there, Warner on Naseem
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.