HOME > Sports

Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh women’s ODI series

55 mins ago
Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh women's ODI series

Photo: AFP

Pakistan have announced the squad for their women’s ODI home series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

The side will be led by Bismah Maroof, who led the side to a 3-0 whitewash over the visitors in the T20I series.

Nashra Sandhu, Aroob Shah and Fatima Sana will replace Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin and Saba Nazir while Sadia Iqbal has also been included in the squad for the two-match series.

The fixtures will be played on November 2 and 4 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

 
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, Women's Cricket, Bangladesh Women tour of Pakistan 2019, Bangladesh Women tour of Pakistan, Pakistan Women, Bangladesh Women, ODI cricket, Women's ODI, #PAKWvBANW
 
