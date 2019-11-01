Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh women’s ODI series

Pakistan have announced the squad for their women’s ODI home series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

The side will be led by Bismah Maroof, who led the side to a 3-0 whitewash over the visitors in the T20I series.

Nashra Sandhu, Aroob Shah and Fatima Sana will replace Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin and Saba Nazir while Sadia Iqbal has also been included in the squad for the two-match series.

The fixtures will be played on November 2 and 4 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).