Pakistan announce probables for ODIs, T20Is against England Women

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the name of probable players for the upcoming women’s T20I and ODI series against England in Malaysia in December.

“The players will undergo a nine-day-long training camp at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from November 21-29 before their departure for Malaysia on November 30,” a media release by the cricket board read. “Pakistan national women’s team will play three ODIs, which are their last round fixtures of the ICC Women’s Championship, and three T20Is against England from December 9-20.”

The management will announce the final squads at a later date.

The two sides will play each other in a three-match ODI series. The opening game will be played on December 9 followed by the next two fixtures on December 12 and 14 respectively. They will then play three T20Is on December 17, 19 and 20 respectively.

Probables: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamin, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).