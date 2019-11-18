Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced

5 mins ago
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced

Pakistan announced the names of overseas players registered in the Silver category for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The six franchises will be able to pick 182 foreign players from the category.

Some of the prominent names are Fidel Edwards (West Indies), Anamul Haque Bijoy (Bangladesh), Chris Mpofu (Zimbabwe), Sean Williams (Zimbabwe), Jake Ball (England), Tom Blundell (New Zealand), Osahada Fernando (Sri Lanka), Samiullah Shinwari (Afghanistan) and Richard Berrington (Scotland).

The drafting of players for the 2020 edition of the 20-over competition takes place on December 6 and 7.

 
Cricket Pakistan pakistan super league PSL 5
 
