Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced

Pakistan announced the names of overseas players registered in the Silver category for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The six franchises will be able to pick 182 foreign players from the category.

Some of the prominent names are Fidel Edwards (West Indies), Anamul Haque Bijoy (Bangladesh), Chris Mpofu (Zimbabwe), Sean Williams (Zimbabwe), Jake Ball (England), Tom Blundell (New Zealand), Osahada Fernando (Sri Lanka), Samiullah Shinwari (Afghanistan) and Richard Berrington (Scotland).

Here is the preliminary foreign player Silver category pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019! What are your suggestions for your favourite team? pic.twitter.com/vBk2VhE0B3 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 18, 2019

The drafting of players for the 2020 edition of the 20-over competition takes place on December 6 and 7.