Northern triumph over Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Northern claimed a comfortable 145-run win over Sindh in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at Karachi’s National Stadium Thursday.

Starting the fourth day’s play at 173-2, Northern added 89 more runs to their total before declaring their second innings at 262-4.

Zeeshan Malik failed to add anything to his overnight score of 96 while Faizan Riaz missed out on his half-century as he made 75-ball 41.

Hammad Azam (39) and Nauman Ali (32) were batting when Umar Amin called them back to the dressing room.

Sindh wobbled in chase of 345-run target and were bowled out for 199 thanks to Nauman Ali’s match-winning figures of 4-51. Fast bowler Sohail Khan scored a half-century but his 54-run knock wasn’t enough for the side to salvage a win or a draw.

On the other hand, the fixture between Central Punjab and Balochistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium finished in a draw as bad light played spoilsport on the final day.

Central Punjab were 255-6 when the fourth day’s play began. They finished with 324-9 as only 26.3 overs of play could be possible.

Usman Salahuddin was the top scorer for Ahmed Shehzad’s side but he missed out on his century. He went on to make 94 off 177 deliveries.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab also ended without a result.

Southern Punjab began the proceedings at their overnight total of 15-0. Sami Aslam stole the show with his unbeaten 150. He stitched a 165-run partnership with Zeeshan Ashraf.

Ashraf missed out on his century as he was dismissed for 94.