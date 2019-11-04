Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Nida Dar impresses in Women’s Big Bash League

44 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: ThunderBBL/Twitter

Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar gave an impressive performance with the ball in Women’s Big Bash League.

Her figures of 2-16 in four overs helped Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by a comfortable margin of six wickets.

Hurricanes, being sent to bat first, were restricted to 148-6 with Heather Knight scoring a half-century. The English batswoman made an impressive 49-ball 77 which included nine boundaries and two maximums.

She put on a 56-run partnership with Chloe Tryon who made scored 21 off 12 deliveries.

Sydney Thunder had a good start in the run chase with the opening pair of Rachael Priest and Naomi Stalenberg putting on a 50-run partnership before the Hurricanes came back with wickets. Rachael Priest went on to score a 34-ball 50 before her dismissal in the eighth over made it 81-3.

Alex Blackwell and Phoebe Litchfield took the game away from Hurricane’s grasp with their 44-run stand on the fourth wicket. The latter finished the game off in the penultimate over as she ended unbeaten on 26 off 29 deliveries.

 
Tell us what you think:


 
 
 
 
 
