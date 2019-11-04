NFL team sack player for threatening, profane tweets

The Cleveland Browns said Monday the team had axed Jermaine Whitehead after the safety unleashed a series of threatening and profanity-laced tweets following the team’s defeat to Denver.

“We’ve waived Jermaine Whitehead,” the Browns announced in a post on Twitter.

A team spokesman on Sunday said Whitehead’s posts following the Broncos loss were “totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate.”

Whitehead had lashed out on Twitter after Broncos tight end Noah Fant had flattened him during a 75-yard charge for a touchdown during Denver’s 24-19 defeat of the Browns on Sunday.

That incident, and a missed tackle in a separate passage of play, prompted criticism of Whitehead’s performance on social media.

Whitehead however hit back, telling one Twitter user: “Imma kill you (expletive)” before calling Browns radio analyst Dustin Fox a “cracker”, a racially-charged epithet in the United States.

Whitehead’s Twitter account had been suspended late Sunday.

However Whitehead later issued an apology for his performance in a posting on Instagram, also stating he had been playing with a broken hand.

“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you,” he said. “They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens.”

Whitehead joined the Browns in 2018 after being cut by the Green Bay Packers.

He was axed by Green Bay last year after being ejected during the team’s game against the New England Patriots for striking an opponent.