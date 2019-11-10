New generation likes football more than cricket, says Anelka

French footballer Nicolas Anelka believes the new generation likes football more than cricket.

“I think the new generation likes football more than cricket now,” Anelka said in a press conference with members of the World Soccer Stars in Karachi on Saturday. “They get used to football. I think it’s important for us to come here and promote this beautiful game. We are happy to be here and promote the sport because its a nice game and I am sure lots of kids from the streets want to become football players.

He said that it is up to the people of Pakistan to do something good because there is huge potential in the country. He said that they will do anything and whatever is possible for Pakistan football to improve.

Brazilian star Ricardo Kaka, on the other hand, said that it is a great pleasure for the World Soccer Stars to be in Pakistan. He said that it’s a pleasure to play around the world and have some footballing experience in Pakistan once again.

“We came here in the beginning of the year and now to be back and play some football and have some fun is what we really like and of course stay here and help to develop football. It’s a great pleasure for us.”

Luis Figo, former captain of Portugal football team, said that its fantastic to promote and play around the world and more in a country that we feel has a lot of passion for this sport.

Pakistan’s football team captain Saddam Hussain welcomed the footballing legends to Pakistan and said that it is a very good opportunity for the football lovers in Pakistan. “The football lovers and youth are very excited to see the world stars live in action so I am very happy. I hope the World Stars continue such traditions.”

Carles Puyol, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain, says he can see the passion of the Pakistani people for football.