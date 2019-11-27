Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Netherlands likely to send junior hockey team to Pakistan

48 mins ago
The Netherlands are likely to send their junior hockey team to Pakistan next year, APP has reported.

“We are in correspondence with the Netherlands and hopefully a series will likely be finalized for next year to be played in Pakistan,” Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said while speaking with APP.

Khokhar said that the series would be planned according to Netherlands’ busy schedule in January.

He also said the hockey federation are in talks with Germany and Malaysia regarding their team’s tour to Pakistan. “But so far nothing is finalised, as we are still in the process of finalising things.”

PHF will be featuring in Junior Asia Cup 2020 and Junior Hockey World Cup 2021.

 
