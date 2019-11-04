Nauman Ali takes eight wickets for Northern in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Northern skipper Nauman Ali took eights on the opening day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Central Punjab at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Monday.

He finished with sublime figures of 8-71 in 20.1 overs as Central Punjab were dismissed for 226.

Veterans Ahmed Shehzad (55) and Umar Akmal (52) went on to score half-centuries whereas the rest of the side fell flat in their first innings. Salman Butt, on the other hand, made 41.

Northern were batting at 47-1 at stumps on day one with Haider Ali being the only batsman to be dismissed.

On the other hand, Southern Punjab had a field day with the bat against Balochistan at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta.

Skipper Sami Aslam and his opening partner Umar Siddiq both scored centuries to put their side in a commanding position at 296-1 at close of day one. They put on a 283-run partnership for the first wicket before the latter fell to Mohammad Asghar was dismissed for 130.

Aslam remained not out at 149 with Sohaib Maqsood unbeaten at seven.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished day one at 225-6 in their fixture against Sindh at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

The hosts, being sent in to bat first, had a good start with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah scoring a 54-run partnership before the latter fell for his 34-ball 36. The side lost further two wickets to be reduced to 84-3.

Sahibzada and Zohaib Khan anchored the side with their 74-run partnership for the fourth wickets while the captain went on to score a half-century before getting dismissed for 88.

The side will resume their batting with Rehan Afridi and Sajid Khan at the crease.