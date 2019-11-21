Naseem Shah raring to have a go at Australia

Pakistan fast-bowler Naseem Shah is relishing the challenge of impressing on his debut against Australia in their own backyard.

“It is a great feeling to play against the Australian side on their home turf and I will try my best to perform well,” Naseem said in an interview with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “It is highly motivating when your patience bears fruit.”

Naseem Shah interview at the Gabba#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Nz4TDg5YhH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2019

Commenting on being compared with the likes of Pakistan’s legendary fast-bowlers such as the Sultans of Swing, Naseem said he just sticks to his natural bowling style and action.

“I get to learn a lot by seeing videos of Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram.”

The teenager said that he tries to bowl well against any batsman. “(Steve) Smith and (David) Warner are the big Australian names at the moment. I will try to bowl the same way as I do against any player and bowl to my strengths.”

Naseem further said that he planned to maintain his fitness and skills for big occasions from the moment he started playing.