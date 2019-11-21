Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Naseem Shah gets emotional upon receiving Test cap

3 hours ago
Naseem Shah gets emotional upon receiving Test cap

Photo Courtesy: ESPNcricinfo/Twitter

Naseem Shah made his international debut for Pakistan in the Brisbane Test on Thursday.

The fast-bowler was handed his Test cap by bowling coach Waqar Younis ahead of the start of the two-match series opener. His teammates cheered and clapped while Naseem kissed the badge.

It was an emotional moment for the 16-year-old and he was seen wiping his tears.

The Test match debut proved to be a tough one for the youngster as he had to survive Mitchell Starc’s hat-trick ball and a barrage of quick deliveries by the formidable Australian pace attack .

 
Australia Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Naseem Shah Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Australia, Pakistan, Cricket, Australia vs Pakistan, Australia vs Pakistan 2019, Brisbane Test, Test cricket, Naseem Shah,
 
MOST READ
PCB announces international players for PSL 5's Diamond Category
PCB announces international players for PSL 5’s Diamond Category
PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5
PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.