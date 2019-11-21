Naseem Shah gets emotional upon receiving Test cap

Naseem Shah made his international debut for Pakistan in the Brisbane Test on Thursday.

The fast-bowler was handed his Test cap by bowling coach Waqar Younis ahead of the start of the two-match series opener. His teammates cheered and clapped while Naseem kissed the badge.

#NaseemShah has already won the game for us. Just at age 16, last week he witnessed his mother passing away and with the decision that he wants to stay and play for his country Pakistan! 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 #whatawinner #makeNaseemGoViral #PakistanZindabad #AusAvPAK #AUSvPAK #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NsoV3OgO2o — pindi boi (@pak_cricket101) November 21, 2019

It was an emotional moment for the 16-year-old and he was seen wiping his tears.

The Test match debut proved to be a tough one for the youngster as he had to survive Mitchell Starc’s hat-trick ball and a barrage of quick deliveries by the formidable Australian pace attack .