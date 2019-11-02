Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers win in Women’s Big Bash League

Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers registered victories in their Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) fixtures on Saturday.

The Melbourne side claimed a 20-run win over Perth Scorchers.

Stars, being sent to bat first, had a solid start with the opening pair of Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani scoring 59 runs together before the latter departed.

The fall of wickets didn’t bother Lee, who went on to put on a one-woman show with her sublime unbeaten 103-run knock which came from 65 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries and three maximums. Her 64-run partnership with Erin Osbourne helped the side finish at 155-3.

Perth lost their first wicket with 25 runs on the board but veterans Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver managed to steady the ship with their 61-run partnership for the second wicket.

Lanning departed after top scoring with her 39-ball 40 with the help of six boundaries. The side then began to crumble as the asking rate kept climbing and they began to lose wickets. They managed 135-6 in their 20 overs with Madeline Penna returning with figures of 2-24 in four overs.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over defending champions Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane, after being invited to bat first, started their innings well with openers Grace Harris and Beth Mooney putting on a 56-run partnership. It all went downhill when the partnership was broken as a procession of batswomen began.

Beth Mooney was the only batswoman who provided some resistance to the Adelaide bowlers as she made a gritty half-century. She made the top score with 73 from 43 deliveries before the side were dismissed for 139 as Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia McGrath and Amanda-Jade Wellington all picking two wickets each.

The Strikers had a slight wobble in the run-chase, having been reduced to 47-2 with Sammy-Jo Johnson and Amelia Kerr taking a wicket each. However, skipper Suzie Bates and Bridgette Patterson took the game away from Heat with their half-centuries.

Patterson was the aggressive of the two as she made 57 off 43 deliveries. She was supported by the Adelaide skipper who made a cautious 52-ball 55. They finished the game with six balls to spare.