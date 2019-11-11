Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Mahoor Shahzad wins gold medal in Pakistan International Series

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: OfficialMahoor/Twitter

Pakistani badminton sensation Mahoor Shahzad has added another laurel to her career as she claimed gold at the Pakistan International Series 2019 in Islamabad.

She Clinched a 21-15, 16-21 and 21-16 victory over Iran’s Soraya Aghaei in a riveting final.

Mahoor is currently ranked 210 in women’s singles with 26-25 win/loss record.

The 23-year-old from Karachi had clinched a bronze medal in the Bulgarian International Championships 2019 and has her sights set on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan.

 
