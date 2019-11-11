Mahoor Shahzad wins gold medal in Pakistan International Series

Pakistani badminton sensation Mahoor Shahzad has added another laurel to her career as she claimed gold at the Pakistan International Series 2019 in Islamabad.

She Clinched a 21-15, 16-21 and 21-16 victory over Iran’s Soraya Aghaei in a riveting final.

Alhumdulillah, I have won GOLD Medal 🥇 in Pakistan International Series 2019 by beating Soraya of Iran 🇮🇷 in Final in three sets with a score of 21-15, 16-21 and 21-16. I’m delighted to have won the only Gold medal for Paksitan in this tournament! #PakistanZindabad #Gold🥇 pic.twitter.com/I4JrcoKely — Mahoor Shahzad (@OfficialMahoor) November 11, 2019

Mahoor is currently ranked 210 in women’s singles with 26-25 win/loss record.

The 23-year-old from Karachi had clinched a bronze medal in the Bulgarian International Championships 2019 and has her sights set on winning an Olympic medal for Pakistan.