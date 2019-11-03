Live Updates – Australia vs Pakistan 2019 – first T20I

Fixture: Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground
Date: November 3, 2019
The first game of the three-match T20I series between Australia and Pakistan is being played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday.
Over 12.4: Pakistan 88-3
Rain stops play with Babar near 50
Zampa to Asif, 1 run
Zampa to Asif, SIX
Zampa to Babar, 1 run
Zampa to Babar, FOUR
Rain stops play with Babar near 50
Over 12: Pakistan 76-3
Cummins does well and concedes just four singles
Cummins to Babar, 1 run
Cummins to Asif, 1 run
Cummins to Babar, 1 run
Cummins to Asif, 1 run
Cummins to Asif, no run
Cummins to Asif, no run
Over 11: Pakistan 72-3
The spinner provides a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rizwan
Agar to Asif, 1 run
Agar to Babar, 1 run
Agar to Rizwan, CAUGHT
The partnership is broken with the wicketkeeper-batsman getting caught out for a 33-ball 31
Agar to Babar, 1 run
Agar to Babar, FOUR
Agar to Rizwan, 1 run
Over 10: Pakistan 64-2
Pakistan rebuild with Babar, Rizwan after early wickets
Zampa to Babar, no run
Zampa to Rizwan, 1 run
Zampa to Rizwan, no run
Zampa to Babar, 1 run
Zampa to Babar, 2 runs
Zampa to Rizwan, 1 run
Over 9: Pakistan 59-2
Babar slices a lofted shot that just about clears Smith and goes for six. Welcome boundary as the partnership between these two goes to 49
Agar to Babar, no run
Agar to Rizwan, 1 run
Agar to Rizwan, no run
Agar to Babar, 1 run
Agar to Babar, SIX
Agar to Rizwan, 1 run
Over 8: Pakistan 50-2
Boundaries have dried up but these two are doing well to keep the scoreboard ticking
Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run
Cummins to Rizwan, no run
Cummins to Babar, 1 run
Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run
Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run
Cummins to Rizwan, 2 runs
Over 7: Pakistan 44-2
Agar comes on for his first over and he starts off better than his spin partner with that six-run over
Agar to Rizwan, 1 run
Agar to Rizwan, 2 runs
Agar to Babar, 1 run
Agar to Babar, no run
Agar to Rizwan, 1 run
Agar to Babar, 1 run
Over 6: Pakistan 38-2
Great over by Richardson to finish off the powerplay. Just three runs off it
Richardson to Babar, 1 run
Richardson to Rizwan, 1 run
Richardson to Rizwan, no run
Richardson to Rizwan, no run
Richardson to Rizwan, no run
Richardson to Babar, 1 run
Over 5: Pakistan 35-2
Cummins into the attack now and he gives away five in his first over
Cummins to Babar, 1 run
Cummins to Babar, 2 runs
Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run
Cummins to Rizwan, no run
Cummins to Rizwan, no run
Cummins to Babar, 1 run
Over 4: Pakistan 30-2
Finch takes a gamble on spin but it doesn’t pay off as Zampa goes for 12. Some great counter-attacking batting by Rizwan
Zampa to Rizwan, 2 runs
Zampa to Rizwan, SIX
Zampa to Rizwan, FOUR
Zampa to Rizwan, no run
Zampa to Rizwan, no run
Zampa to Rizwan, no run
Over 3: Pakistan 18-2
Starc to Rizwan, 1 run
Starc to Babar, 1 run
Starc to Babar, FOUR
Starc to Babar, no run
Starc to Rizwan, 1 run
Starc to Rizwan, no run
Over 2: Pakistan 11-2
Australia’s opening bowlers have made early inroads and Pakistan will be forced to consolidate now
Richardson to Rizwan, 1 run
Richardson to Haris, CAUGHT
Pakistan sink further as Haris departs. The visitors have been unable to deal with the bounce and movement on offer
Richardson to Haris, no run
Richardson to Babar, 1 run
Richardson to Babar, FOUR
Richardson to Babar, no run
Over 1: Pakistan 5-1
Haris gets off the mark with a superb straight drive but Pakistan in trouble early on after Fakhar’s wicket
Starc to Haris, no run
Starc to Haris, FOUR
Starc to Haris, no run
Starc to Haris, no run
Starc to Fakhar, CAUGHT
Golden duck for Fakhar Zaman as Starc strikes in the very first over
Starc to Babar, 1 run
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Patrick Cummins, Mitch Starc, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa.
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan.
Australia have won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the T20I series opener between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.
Pakistan are heading into the fixture on the back of their six-wicket win over Cricket Australia XI in a T20 tour game.
Babar Azam’s side, which is ranked number one in the T20I rankings, suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the recently concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka on their home turf. He will be leading several new faces in the series with Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Musa Khan and Usman Qadir likely to make their international debut.
Australia will be looking to continue their impressive form in the series against Pakistan, after having whitewashed Sri Lanka in their recently concluded T20I series. Their star players Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc will all be available for the series opener.