Live Updates – Australia vs Pakistan 2019 – first T20I

Fixture: Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Date: November 3, 2019

The first game of the three-match T20I series between Australia and Pakistan is being played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN

Over 12.4: Pakistan 88-3

Rain stops play with Babar near 50

Zampa to Asif, 1 run

Zampa to Asif, SIX

Zampa to Babar, 1 run

Zampa to Babar, FOUR

Rain stops play with Babar near 50

Over 12: Pakistan 76-3

Cummins does well and concedes just four singles

Cummins to Babar, 1 run

Cummins to Asif, 1 run

Cummins to Babar, 1 run

Cummins to Asif, 1 run

Cummins to Asif, no run

Cummins to Asif, no run

Over 11: Pakistan 72-3

The spinner provides a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rizwan

Agar to Asif, 1 run

Agar to Babar, 1 run

Agar to Rizwan, CAUGHT

The partnership is broken with the wicketkeeper-batsman getting caught out for a 33-ball 31

Agar to Babar, 1 run

Agar to Babar, FOUR

Agar to Rizwan, 1 run

Over 10: Pakistan 64-2

Pakistan rebuild with Babar, Rizwan after early wickets

Zampa to Babar, no run

Zampa to Rizwan, 1 run

Zampa to Rizwan, no run

Zampa to Babar, 1 run

Zampa to Babar, 2 runs

Zampa to Rizwan, 1 run

Over 9: Pakistan 59-2

Babar slices a lofted shot that just about clears Smith and goes for six. Welcome boundary as the partnership between these two goes to 49

Agar to Babar, no run

Agar to Rizwan, 1 run

Agar to Rizwan, no run

Agar to Babar, 1 run

Agar to Babar, SIX

Agar to Rizwan, 1 run

Over 8: Pakistan 50-2

Boundaries have dried up but these two are doing well to keep the scoreboard ticking

Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run

Cummins to Rizwan, no run

Cummins to Babar, 1 run

Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run

Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run

Cummins to Rizwan, 2 runs

Over 7: Pakistan 44-2

Agar comes on for his first over and he starts off better than his spin partner with that six-run over

Agar to Rizwan, 1 run

Agar to Rizwan, 2 runs

Agar to Babar, 1 run

Agar to Babar, no run

Agar to Rizwan, 1 run

Agar to Babar, 1 run

Over 6: Pakistan 38-2

Great over by Richardson to finish off the powerplay. Just three runs off it

Richardson to Babar, 1 run

Richardson to Rizwan, 1 run

Richardson to Rizwan, no run

Richardson to Rizwan, no run

Richardson to Rizwan, no run

Richardson to Babar, 1 run

Over 5: Pakistan 35-2

Cummins into the attack now and he gives away five in his first over

Cummins to Babar, 1 run

Cummins to Babar, 2 runs

Cummins to Rizwan, 1 run

Cummins to Rizwan, no run

Cummins to Rizwan, no run

Cummins to Babar, 1 run

Over 4: Pakistan 30-2

Finch takes a gamble on spin but it doesn’t pay off as Zampa goes for 12. Some great counter-attacking batting by Rizwan

Zampa to Rizwan, 2 runs

Zampa to Rizwan, SIX

Zampa to Rizwan, FOUR

Zampa to Rizwan, no run

Zampa to Rizwan, no run

Zampa to Rizwan, no run

Over 3: Pakistan 18-2

Seven runs off Starc’s second over as Babar gets an outside edge for four

Starc to Rizwan, 1 run

Starc to Babar, 1 run

Starc to Babar, FOUR

Starc to Babar, no run

Starc to Rizwan, 1 run

Starc to Rizwan, no run

Over 2: Pakistan 11-2

Australia’s opening bowlers have made early inroads and Pakistan will be forced to consolidate now

Richardson to Rizwan, 1 run

Richardson to Haris, CAUGHT

Pakistan sink further as Haris departs. The visitors have been unable to deal with the bounce and movement on offer

Richardson to Haris, no run

Richardson to Babar, 1 run

Richardson to Babar, FOUR

Richardson to Babar, no run

Over 1: Pakistan 5-1

Haris gets off the mark with a superb straight drive but Pakistan in trouble early on after Fakhar’s wicket

Starc to Haris, no run

Starc to Haris, FOUR

Starc to Haris, no run

Starc to Haris, no run

Starc to Fakhar, CAUGHT

Golden duck for Fakhar Zaman as Starc strikes in the very first over

Starc to Babar, 1 run

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Patrick Cummins, Mitch Starc, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan.

Australia have won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the T20I series opener between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney.

Pakistan are heading into the fixture on the back of their six-wicket win over Cricket Australia XI in a T20 tour game.

Babar Azam’s side, which is ranked number one in the T20I rankings, suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the recently concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka on their home turf. He will be leading several new faces in the series with Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Musa Khan and Usman Qadir likely to make their international debut.

Australia will be looking to continue their impressive form in the series against Pakistan, after having whitewashed Sri Lanka in their recently concluded T20I series. Their star players Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc will all be available for the series opener.