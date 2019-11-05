Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Live Updates – Australia vs Pakistan 2019 – 2nd T20I

52 mins ago
Live Updates – Australia vs Pakistan 2019 – 2nd T20I

Fixture: Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I
Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra
Date: November 5, 2019

The second T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN

A high-scoring match is expected as the boundaries at the Manuka Oval are quite short.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan

Australia have named an unchanged side as well.

Pakistan elect to bat after winning the toss. No changes have been made to the playing XI. 

Its a historic day for Canberra as it hosts a T20I for the first time.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I between Australia and Pakistan at Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

The series opener in Sydney on Sunday was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan are expected to make changes to their playing XI after a troubling performance in the first game of the three-match series.

Babar Azam’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Aaron Finch’s side as they have emerged victorious in 12 of their 21 meetings in T20Is.

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan
 
