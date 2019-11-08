Live Updates – Australia vs Pakistan 2019 – 3rd T20I

Fixture: Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I
Date: November 8, 2019
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth
Series: Australia lead three-match series 1-0
The third and final T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.
Over 16: Pakistan 92-6
Stanlake finishes his four overs and he’s gone for just 19 runs. Superb bowling from the giant pacer
Stanlake to Shadab, no run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run
Stanlake to Shadab, 1 run
Stanlake to Shadab, no run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run
Over 15: Pakistan 89-6
Five overs to go but Pakistan still unable to get going
Abbott to Shadab, no run
Abbott to Iftikhar, 1 run
Abbott to Iftikhar, no run
Abbott to Imad, CAUGHT
Imad goes trying to pull. Agar runs in to take a smart catch and Abbott has his second
Abbott to Iftikhar, 1 run
Abbott to Imad, 1 run
Over 14: Pakistan 86-5
Pakistan playing with more urgency now but only seven runs off Agar’s final over. He finishes with a commendable 1-25
Agar to Imad, 1 run
Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run
Agar to Imad, 1 run
Agar to Imad, 2 runs
Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run
Agar to Imad, 1 run
Over 13: Pakistan 79-5
Khushdil goes but Iftikhar manages to get 10 runs off that Richardson over despite not quite getting the ball off the middle of the bat
Richardson to Iftikhar, FOUR
Richardson to Iftikhar, no run
Richardson to Iftikhar, 2 runs
Richardson to Iftikhar, no run
Richardson to Iftikhar, FOUR
Richardson to Khushdil, CAUGHT
Khushdil Shah is dismissed on debut. Eight runs off 10 deliveries
Over 12: Pakistan 69-4
Six runs off that over. The last boundary was hit more than five overs ago
Agar to Khushdil, 1 run
Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run
Agar to Khushdil, 1 run
Agar to Khushdil, 2 runs
Agar to Khushdil, no run
Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run
Over 11: Pakistan 63-4
Four runs off Stanlake’s over. Pakistan’s innings going nowhere
Stanlake to Khushdil, no run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run
Stanlake to Khushdil, 1 run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run
Stanlake to Khushdil, 1 leg bye
Over 10: Pakistan 59-4
Pakistan in deep trouble at the halfway mark
Agar to Khushdil, 1 run
Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run
Agar to Khushdil, 1 run
Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run
Agar to Khushdil, 1 run
Agar to Haris, CAUGHT
Over 9: Pakistan 54-3
These two are happy to just take singles for now and keep wickets in tact. Six runs off that over
Stanlake to Haris, 1 run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run
Stanlake to Haris, 1 run
Stanlake to Haris, wide
Stanlake to Haris, no run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run
Stanlake to Haris, 1 run
Over 8: Pakistan 48-3
Iftikhar is disappointed at finding the fielder off a short final delivery from Agar but Pakistan still get seven off it
Agar to Iftikhar, no run
Agar to Haris, 1 run
Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run
Agar to Iftikhar, 2 runs
Agar to Haris, 1 run
Agar to Haris, 2 runs
Over 7: Pakistan 41-3
Two thick edges from Iftikhar result in a two and a four as Pakistan get seven off Billy Stanlake’s first over
Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run
Stanlake to Iftikhar, FOUR
Stanlake to Iftikhar, 2 runs
Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run
Stanlake to Haris, 1 run
Over 6: Pakistan 34-3
Iftikhar Ahmed continues from where he left off. Three superb boundaries off Starc end the powerplay on a high note for Pakistan
Starc to Iftikhar, FOUR
Starc to Iftikhar, no run
Starc to Iftikhar, no run
Starc to Iftikhar, FOUR
Starc to Iftikhar, FOUR
Starc to Iftikhar, no run
Over 5: Pakistan 22-3
Pakistan’s starts keep getting worse with every game. Their top three are now back in the pavilion
Abbott to Haris, no run
Abbott to Haris, no run
Abbott to Haris, no run
Abbott to Imam, CAUGHT
Imam hits the shot of the day so far before pulling the ball straight up in to the air next delivery and he’s dismissed for 14 off 14
Abbott to Imam, FOUR
Abbott to Imam, no run
Over 4: Pakistan 18-2
Three runs in that over
Richardson to Haris, no run
Richardson to Imam, 1 run
Richardson to Imam, no run
Richardson to Imam, 2 runs
Richardson to Imam, no run
Richardson to Imam, no run
Over 3: Pakistan 15-2
Incredible over by Starc. Two wickets in that over
Starc to Haris, no run
Starc to Haris, no run
Starc to Haris, no run
Starc to Rizwan, BOWLED
What a delivery first up for Rizwan. Swings back into middle stump like a heat-seaking missile and the wicketkeeper-batsman is bowled for a golden duck
Starc to Babar, LBW
Huge wicket for Australia. Skipper Babar goes and Pakistan desperately need others to step up now
Starc to Babar, FOUR
Starc to Babar, wide
Starc to Babar, wide
Over 2: Pakistan 9-0
Imam gets himself a boundary off the final delivery to take six off the second over
Abbott to Imam, FOUR
Abbott to Imam, no run
Abbott to Imam, no run
Abbott to Babar, 1 run
Abbott to Babar, no run
Abbott to Imam, 1 run
Over 1: Pakistan 3-0
Three singles off the first over as Starc troubles Imam
Starc to Imam, 1 run,
Starc to Imam, no run
Starc to Babar, 1 run
Starc to Babar, no run
Starc to Babar, no run
Starc to Imam, 1 run
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Billy Stanlake
Pakistan XI: Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa.
Meanwhile, four changes for Pakistan as Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Musa Khan replace Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan
Australia have made two changes to their playing XI as Billy Stanlake and Sean Abbott come in for Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins.
Khushdil Shah and Musa Khan make their T20I debut today for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/AW3pEWjM40
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2019
Khushdil Shah and Musa Khan make their T20I debut today for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/AW3pEWjM40
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2019
Khushdil Shah and Muhammad Musa Khan making their T20I debuts for Pakistan.
Australia have elected to bowl after winning the toss
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Perth.
Australia have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The series opener ended without a result due to rain in Sydney before Steve Smith’s masterclass helped Australia win the next game in Canberra.
Babar Azam’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Aaron Finch’s side as they have emerged victorious in 12 of their 22 previous meetings in T20Is and have lost eight times to the Men Down Under in the shortest format. However, the world’s number one side are currently on a slump and second-ranked Australia can cut the gap at the top to just one point with a win today.