Live Updates – Australia vs Pakistan 2019 – 3rd T20I

Fixture: Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

Date: November 8, 2019

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Series: Australia lead three-match series 1-0

The third and final T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.

Over 16: Pakistan 92-6

Stanlake finishes his four overs and he’s gone for just 19 runs. Superb bowling from the giant pacer

Stanlake to Shadab, no run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run

Stanlake to Shadab, 1 run

Stanlake to Shadab, no run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run

Over 15: Pakistan 89-6

Five overs to go but Pakistan still unable to get going

Abbott to Shadab, no run

Abbott to Iftikhar, 1 run

Abbott to Iftikhar, no run

Abbott to Imad, CAUGHT

Imad goes trying to pull. Agar runs in to take a smart catch and Abbott has his second

Abbott to Iftikhar, 1 run

Abbott to Imad, 1 run

Over 14: Pakistan 86-5

Pakistan playing with more urgency now but only seven runs off Agar’s final over. He finishes with a commendable 1-25

Agar to Imad, 1 run

Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Agar to Imad, 1 run

Agar to Imad, 2 runs

Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Agar to Imad, 1 run

Over 13: Pakistan 79-5

Khushdil goes but Iftikhar manages to get 10 runs off that Richardson over despite not quite getting the ball off the middle of the bat

Richardson to Iftikhar, FOUR

Richardson to Iftikhar, no run

Richardson to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Richardson to Iftikhar, no run

Richardson to Iftikhar, FOUR

Richardson to Khushdil, CAUGHT

Khushdil Shah is dismissed on debut. Eight runs off 10 deliveries



Over 12: Pakistan 69-4

Six runs off that over. The last boundary was hit more than five overs ago

Agar to Khushdil, 1 run

Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Agar to Khushdil, 1 run

Agar to Khushdil, 2 runs

Agar to Khushdil, no run

Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Over 11: Pakistan 63-4

Four runs off Stanlake’s over. Pakistan’s innings going nowhere

Stanlake to Khushdil, no run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run

Stanlake to Khushdil, 1 run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run

Stanlake to Khushdil, 1 leg bye

Over 10: Pakistan 59-4

Pakistan in deep trouble at the halfway mark

Agar to Khushdil, 1 run

Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Agar to Khushdil, 1 run

Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Agar to Khushdil, 1 run

Agar to Haris, CAUGHT

Over 9: Pakistan 54-3

These two are happy to just take singles for now and keep wickets in tact. Six runs off that over

Stanlake to Haris, 1 run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run

Stanlake to Haris, 1 run

Stanlake to Haris, wide

Stanlake to Haris, no run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, 1 run

Stanlake to Haris, 1 run

Over 8: Pakistan 48-3

Iftikhar is disappointed at finding the fielder off a short final delivery from Agar but Pakistan still get seven off it

Agar to Iftikhar, no run

Agar to Haris, 1 run

Agar to Iftikhar, 1 run

Agar to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Agar to Haris, 1 run

Agar to Haris, 2 runs

Over 7: Pakistan 41-3

Two thick edges from Iftikhar result in a two and a four as Pakistan get seven off Billy Stanlake’s first over

Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run

Stanlake to Iftikhar, FOUR

Stanlake to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Stanlake to Iftikhar, no run

Stanlake to Haris, 1 run

Over 6: Pakistan 34-3

Iftikhar Ahmed continues from where he left off. Three superb boundaries off Starc end the powerplay on a high note for Pakistan

Starc to Iftikhar, FOUR

Starc to Iftikhar, no run

Starc to Iftikhar, no run

Starc to Iftikhar, FOUR

Starc to Iftikhar, FOUR

Starc to Iftikhar, no run

Over 5: Pakistan 22-3

Pakistan’s starts keep getting worse with every game. Their top three are now back in the pavilion

Abbott to Haris, no run

Abbott to Haris, no run

Abbott to Haris, no run

Abbott to Imam, CAUGHT

Imam hits the shot of the day so far before pulling the ball straight up in to the air next delivery and he’s dismissed for 14 off 14

Abbott to Imam, FOUR

Abbott to Imam, no run

Over 4: Pakistan 18-2

Three runs in that over

Richardson to Haris, no run

Richardson to Imam, 1 run

Richardson to Imam, no run

Richardson to Imam, 2 runs

Richardson to Imam, no run

Richardson to Imam, no run

Over 3: Pakistan 15-2

Incredible over by Starc. Two wickets in that over

Starc to Haris, no run

Starc to Haris, no run

Starc to Haris, no run

Starc to Rizwan, BOWLED

What a delivery first up for Rizwan. Swings back into middle stump like a heat-seaking missile and the wicketkeeper-batsman is bowled for a golden duck

Starc to Babar, LBW

Huge wicket for Australia. Skipper Babar goes and Pakistan desperately need others to step up now

Starc to Babar, FOUR

Starc to Babar, wide

Starc to Babar, wide

Over 2: Pakistan 9-0

Imam gets himself a boundary off the final delivery to take six off the second over

Abbott to Imam, FOUR

Abbott to Imam, no run

Abbott to Imam, no run

Abbott to Babar, 1 run

Abbott to Babar, no run

Abbott to Imam, 1 run

Over 1: Pakistan 3-0

Three singles off the first over as Starc troubles Imam

Starc to Imam, 1 run,

Starc to Imam, no run

Starc to Babar, 1 run

Starc to Babar, no run

Starc to Babar, no run

Starc to Imam, 1 run

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Billy Stanlake

Pakistan XI: Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa.

Meanwhile, four changes for Pakistan as Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Musa Khan replace Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan

Australia have made two changes to their playing XI as Billy Stanlake and Sean Abbott come in for Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins.

Khushdil Shah and Musa Khan make their T20I debut today for Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/AW3pEWjM40 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 8, 2019

Khushdil Shah and Muhammad Musa Khan making their T20I debuts for Pakistan.

Australia have elected to bowl after winning the toss

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Perth.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The series opener ended without a result due to rain in Sydney before Steve Smith’s masterclass helped Australia win the next game in Canberra.

Babar Azam’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Aaron Finch’s side as they have emerged victorious in 12 of their 22 previous meetings in T20Is and have lost eight times to the Men Down Under in the shortest format. However, the world’s number one side are currently on a slump and second-ranked Australia can cut the gap at the top to just one point with a win today.