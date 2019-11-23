Labuschagne scores maiden Test ton after Pakistan strike

Australia were 395-3 at lunch on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane.

They have a 155-run lead over the visitors so far in the series opener.

It was an entertaining first session of the day. Naeem Shah bagged his first Test wicket as he had David Warner, who was batting at 151 overnight, caught behind for 154.

Steve Smith, who was heading into the Test series on the back of a successful Ashes campaign, was cleaned up by Yasir Shah for four.

However, Marnus Labuschagne then took command of the scoring as he went on to score his maiden Test ton. He is at the crease on 102 with Matthew Wade (29 off 41).