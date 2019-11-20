Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claim emphatic win over Balochistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pummeled Balochistan in one of the most one-sided matches of this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they claimed an innings-and-122-run win at the UBL Complex in Karachi.

Balochistan had been dismissed for just 146 on day two in response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 385. Fakhar Zaman enforced follow on and his bowlers were similarly ruthless on day three as they dismissed Balochistan for 117 in just 36 overs.

Sajid Khan claimed 4-45 while Fakhar himself managed to bag a couple of wickets to claim 2-2 in his two overs. Usman Khan Shinwari, meanwhile, also impressed with figures of 2-9.

The win is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first result of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after their previous seven games all ended in draws.

Table toppers Central Punjab, meanwhile, came roaring back against bottom-side Sindh on day three. Sindh had been threatening to amass a big lead going into the third day but Central Punjab made quick work of their middle and lower orders to dismiss them for 339 despite Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men being 283-4 at one stage.

Ahmed Shehzad’s men then showed just why they are top of the table as they finished day three on top at 207-2. Umar Akmal was the star of the show with a superb counter-attacking 117 not out off just 122 deliveries and the middle-order batsman is involved in an unbeaten 185-run stand with Salman Butt (81 off 154).

Southern Punjab, meanwhile, go into day four looking to save the Test after they were made to follow on by Northern.

Bilawal Bhatti’s men were on 76-1 in their second innings after being dismissed for 268 in the first innings. They still trail Northern by 119 runs and a draw seems to be the best result that they can hope for.