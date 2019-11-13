Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Katy Perry to perform in women’s T20 World Cup final

2 hours ago
Katy Perry to perform in women's T20 World Cup final

Photo: AFP

American popstar Katy Perry announced Wednesday she will be performing at the final of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne next March before an expected record crowd on International Women’s Day.

“Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi!” Perry said in an Instagram post using the Australian sporting chant. “Let’s break some records – join me in Melbourne on March 8, 2020 for the ICC @T20WorldCup Women’s Final. We’ll Roar in support of these awesome women on International Women’s Day!”

Photo Courtesy: Katy Perry/Instagram

The International Cricket Council said Perry would perform both before and after the final in “what is anticipated to be the biggest women’s cricket match of all time.”

It said it was an opportunity to set a new world attendance record at a women’s sporting fixture.

The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

 
Cricket Katy Perry T20 World Cup
 
