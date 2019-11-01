Kareena Kapoor unveils T20 World Cup trophies

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the trophies of the men’s and women’s T20 World Cups at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Hindustan Times has reported.

“I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening,” she said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. “I would like to encourage all the women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. It’s truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all.”

She said that her late father-in-law was one of the greatest Indian cricketers it was an honour for her to be unveiling the trophy.

Australia will be hosting both editions of the tournament next year.

The women’s edition will be played first as the tournament will take place from February 21 to March 8 before the men’s competition is held later in the year from October 18 till November 15.