Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Islamabad United part ways with coach Dean Jones

2 hours ago
Islamabad United part ways with coach Dean Jones

Photo: AFP

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Dean Jones.

“In preparation for the whole tournament moving to Pakistan and the natural progression of different members of the team, we have been evolving our plans and strategies over the past year,” the franchise stated in its press release. “We continue to believe strongly that the only way to remain successful in as competitive an environment as the PSL is via constant evolution.”

Islamabad United also thanked Jones over his contributions for the team.

The former champions added that Dean Jones will always be a part of the franchise and will be announcing further details around the time of the PSL draft.

The 58-year-old Australian was managing the side since the inaugural edition of the tournament. The side currently have a win percentage of 57.95%.

 
Cricket Dean Jones Islamabad United pakistan super league PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad United, Cricket, Pakistan Super League, PSL, Dean Jones, Islamabad United coach, Dean Jones sack as Islamabad coach, PSL 5, PSL 2020, PSL news, Islamabad United new coach
 
MOST READ
Rain bails out Pakistan in first T20I against Australia
Rain bails out Pakistan in first T20I against Australia
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Pakistan’s best eleven for the opening T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the opening T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second T20I against Australia
Sarfaraz salvages draw for Sindh against Central Punjab
Sarfaraz salvages draw for Sindh against Central Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.