Islamabad United part ways with coach Dean Jones

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Dean Jones.

“In preparation for the whole tournament moving to Pakistan and the natural progression of different members of the team, we have been evolving our plans and strategies over the past year,” the franchise stated in its press release. “We continue to believe strongly that the only way to remain successful in as competitive an environment as the PSL is via constant evolution.”

Islamabad United also thanked Jones over his contributions for the team.

Thank you #Ustaad @ProfDeano for an amazing 4 seasons. Your contributions to #ISLU will always be cherished. We wish you the best of luck with your future endeavors. #Sherus are preparing for the coming season. Some big announcements coming soon! #UnitedWeWin #DimaghSe pic.twitter.com/nE63rku07w — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) November 6, 2019

The former champions added that Dean Jones will always be a part of the franchise and will be announcing further details around the time of the PSL draft.

The 58-year-old Australian was managing the side since the inaugural edition of the tournament. The side currently have a win percentage of 57.95%.