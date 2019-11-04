India trounce West Indies to level women’s ODI series

India levelled the three-match women’s ODI series against West Indies by winning the second fixture in Antigua by 53 runs on Sunday.

The visitors, electing to bat first, found themselves struggling at 17-2 but skipper Mithali Raj and Punam Raut put on a 74-run partnership for the third wicket. The captain went on to score 40 off 67 deliveries.

India were then carried forward by Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 93-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter just missed out on her half-century as she was dismissed for her 52-ball 46.

Raut, on the other hand, stood firm to complete her half-century. Her cautious 77-run knock from 128 ensured the side had something to defend. The side finished at 191-6.

The hosts suffered an early blow as they lost their first wicket with 10 runs on the board. Shemaine Campbell and Natasha McLean took the score to 33 before the latter was retired hurt.

Stefanie Taylor top scored with her slow knock of 39 off 90 balls. Her dismissal sparked a collapse.

Rajeshawari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma finished with two wickets each to dismiss the side for 138 in the 48th over.