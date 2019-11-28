Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Imam relishing pink-ball Test challenge

1 hour ago
Imam relishing pink-ball Test challenge

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq, who was not picked for the first Test, has said he hopes to perform in the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide starting from Friday.

“It [pink-ball Test] is is a great concept and it is good for the crowd as well,” Imam said while speaking with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “I am excited for it as I will get to experience it for the very first time. The pitch looks good to play on and best of luck to everyone who will be a part of the fixture.”

He heaped praise on Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan over their performances in the Brisbane Test. “The way Babar and Rizwan tackled the Australian bowlers and even Shan Masood who played very well. That is the beauty of Test cricket, it excites you and the entire team seems up for it.”

The opening batsman said that Rizwan took the attack to the opposition and gave Babar the confidence he needed.

Commenting on the conditions at the Adelaide Oval, Babar believes that it looks to be relatively easy than the one at the Gabba. “It is a slow track and Yasir Shah can play a key role in the upcoming game and there are good chances for Pakistan to perform well.”

Imam praised the way the the young pacers didn’t let their shoulders drop. “They went hard at the Australians and their attitude was up to the mark despite not getting wickets and that’s what is demanded from players these days.”

The opening batsman went on to say he will try his best to play crucial knocks for Pakistan if given the opportunity in the final Test.

 
Australia Cricket Imam-ul-Haq Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikhupura, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine's strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai
There's a superstar in there, Warner on Naseem
There’s a superstar in there, Warner on Naseem
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.