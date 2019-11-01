Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

ICC clears Kane Williamson’s bowling action

7 hours ago
ICC clears Kane Williamson’s bowling action

Photo: AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s bowling action was given the all-clear on Friday after he was reported during the first Test against Sri Lanka in August.

The right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner came under scrutiny in Galle during a Test that Sri Lanka won by six wickets.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in England last month, where his action met the elbow extension angle permitted under the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules.

“The ICC today confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been found to be legal and he can continue bowling in international cricket,” the ICC said in a statement.

Williamson is not playing in the ongoing home T20I series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up.

England won the opening game on Friday by seven wickets.

 
Cricket ICC new zealand
 
