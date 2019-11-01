How the 2020 T20 World Cup format works

Sixteen teams will be participating in the T20 World Cup next year in Australia with eight sides set to compete in the first group stage.

The eight sides in the initial group stage are divided into two groups of four.

The qualifying six sides — Ireland, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Oman and Netherlands — will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage.

Group A consists of Sri Lanka and three other qualifiers while Bangladesh are placed in Group B with three other teams. The sides are yet to be categorised into the two groups.

The top four sides in the group stage will join Pakistan, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and the West Indies in the Super 12 stage. The sides will be then divided in two groups for the second group round.

Group 1 consists of Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, Group A leaders and runners-up of Group B while India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Group B leader and runners-up of Group A make up Group 2.

The top two sides from Group 1 and 2 will qualify for the semi-final stage while the final will be played between the winners of the last-four stage on November 15.