Healy, Perry set new women’s domestic T20 partnership record

Sydney Sixers batswomen Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy smashed the record for the highest partnership in women’s domestic T20 cricket during the side’s Women’s Big Bash League fixture against the Melbourne Stars on Sunday.

The dynamic duo’s unbeaten opening partnership of 199 helped the Sydney Sixers beat the Melbourne Stars by a resounding 45-run margin in Perth. The previous record of 161 was set by Rachel Priest and Heather Knight for Western Storm against the Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League back in 2017.

The Sixers, after electing to bat first, had a field day with the bat as Healy and Perry, who was celebrating her 27th birthday, laid on the onslaught from the get-go. Healy was the first to reach her half-century in the 12th over while Perry surpassed the 50-run mark in the 14th over

They stepped up a gear in the final five overs with Healy proving to be aggressive of the two. She made 106 off 53 deliveries with 13 boundaries and four sixes to her name while Perry remained unbeaten with her 68-ball 87 with the help of 12 fours.

Melbourne Stars skipper Elyse Villani put on a 43-run partnership with Lizelle Lee before the latter departed in the fifth over.

It went downhill for the side from that moment on as they began to lose wickets on a regular basis and found themselves struggling to keep up with the required run rate, which hovered over 40 in the later stages of the innings.

The captain managed to score a fighting 44-ball 59 before departing in the 15th over. Katey Martin scored 31 off 25 balls before the innings came to a close with the side finishing at 154-6.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat claimed a comfortable nine-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers.

The Adelaide side, electing to bat first, were restricted to 141-8 with only batswomen managing to score in double figures. Georgia Prestwidge finished with figures of 3-29 for the Heat.

Sophie Devine proved to be the standout batsman as she scored a half-century. Her 65-run knock came off 53 deliveries which included eight boundaries.

The run chase proved to be a child’s play for the Brisbane side as they completed it with nine wickets to spare. Veterans Beth Mooney went on to score 77 off 51 deliveries and found a partner in Jess Jonassen with whom she put on an unbeaten 77-run partnership.

Grace Harris (30 off 27) was the only Brisbane batswoman to be dismissed.