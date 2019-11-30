Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Hassan Ali injured, will miss Sri Lanka Test series

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistani fast-bowler Hassan Ali will not be a part of the two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka in December due to a rib injury.

“Fast bowler Hassan Ali has been ruled out of home Tests against Sri Lanka after fresh CT scans revealed cortical rib fractures, involving ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a media release.

The cricket board said that the healing process will take six weeks and the fast-bowler will start rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy from Monday.

It also said that the pacer had rejoined Central Punjab for their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after passing fitness tests.

He had complained of pain on his left side and underwent precautionary scans in Karachi that revealed the fractures.

The Test series kicks off on December 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two sides will then head to Karachi for the second game from December 19 at the National Stadium.

 
Cricket Hassan Ali Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
