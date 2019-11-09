Gilchrist not writing Pakistan off as T20 World Cup semifinalist

Australian cricketing legend Adam Gilchrist has said that Pakistan cannot be written off as semifinalists in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

The former wicketkeeper named the four sides which may qualify for the next year’s event in the Land Down Under.

“Probably they [India] will be featuring in the semi-finals and the finals,” Gilchrist said, according to PTI. “I can’t predict who is going to win but I suspect that the usual suspects like India, England, Australia and New Zealand will probably make the long way.”

He added, “Pakistan are the number one ranked team in the format, so you cannot rule them out but T20 cricket is a bit of a lottery so it is hard to predict the winner until the final runs are scored or wickets are taken.”

The 2009 edition winners have been on a recent slump on the backs of a whitewash to Sri Lanka and a 2-0 defeat to Australia.

Babar Azam’s side have directly qualified for the Super 12 stages of the competition and are placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, West Indies, Group A leaders and the runners-up of Group B.

The former champions start their bid for their second title against Australia on October 24, 2020.