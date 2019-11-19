Female Australian cricketer banned for leaking team news on Instagram

Cricket Australia have handed a one-year suspension to Hobart Hurricanes’ wicketkeeper Emily Smith for revealing team news on social media ahead of its official release time, Sky Sports has reported.

According to reports, Smith posted the team line-up on her personal Instagram account ahead of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) match against Sydney Thunder on November 2.

She leaked the news an hour before its official publication time.

The anti-corruption code of Cricket Australia restrains “disclosing inside information to any person (with or without reward) where the participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to betting in relation to any match or event”.

“Since the commencement of the WBBL, Cricket Australia has had in place a robust anti-corruption programme,” Cricket Australia head of integrity and security Sean Carroll said. “We have been working with Emily throughout the process and Emily now understands the mistake she made. Unfortunately, in this instance, Emily’s actions breached the anti-corruption code.”

Nine months of the ban have been suspended, meaning that Smith is likely to miss only three months of action.