Fawad keeps Sindh in hunt against Northern in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Fawad Alam kept Sindh in the hunt in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern with his unbeaten half-century at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The visitors added just 12 runs to their overnight score of 396-8 before getting dismissed for 408. Hammad Azam, who was not out for 50 at stumps on day one, was the top scorer with his 57.

Sindh were in trouble early on with the side being reduced to 13-2 at one stage but Shehzar Muhammad steadied the ship with his 128-ball 74.

Fawad Alam came to the crease and made 75 off 113 balls. He found a partner in Anwar Ali (41 not out) as they stitched an unbeaten 75-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The hosts were 247-5 at the close of play.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 160-2 against Southern Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Southern Punjab were dismissed for 338 in their first innings with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ahmed Jamal returning with figures of 6-93. Sohaib Maqsood top scored 88-ball 57. His opening partner Agha Salman missed out on his half-century as he was dismissed for 45.

The hosts suffered an early blow with Israrullah falling early but skipper Sahibzada Farhan and Ashfaq Ahmed stitched on a 73-run partnership before the captain departed for 47.

The latter went on to complete a half-century before the umpires draw stumps with Ashfaq and Adil Amin batting at 81 and 23 respectively.

On the other hand, Central Punjab were reduced to 28-2 in their fixture against Balochistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The visitors added 218 runs to their overnight score of 232-2 as they were dismissed for 450 with Aizaz Cheema returning with figures of 5-100.

Imran Butt went on to complete her century before she was dismissed for 137. He found precious support from skipper Imran Farhat who made 87. They put on a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Mohammad Asghar and Taj Wali took the two wickets for Central Punjab before the day’s play ended with Salman Butt (15) and skipper Ahmed Shehzad (0) at the crease.