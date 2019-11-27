Fawad Alam scores double-century, Sarfaraz gets hundred for Sindh

Fawad Alam scored a double-century and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a century as Sindh scored 486 in the first innings of their clash with Southern Punjab at the National Stadium of Karachi.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash is almost certain to end in a draw, with Southern Punjab taking a 31-run lead into the second innings after scoring 517-9.

Fawad’s 211 and Sarfaraz’s 131 were the saving graces for Sindh as they battled to save the game.

Skipper Bilawal Bhatti led from the front for the Punjab side and claimed 4-82.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, meanwhile, are in a position to claim their second consecutive win after drawing the first seven games on the trot.

Fakhar Zaman’s men have reduced table-topping Central Punjab to 13-4 in the fourth innings as Usman Khan Shinwari ran rampant once again as he claimed three wickets for just two runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declared earlier in the day on 197-7.

Central Punjab are still 311 runs behind and the top-of-the-table clash seems odds-on to go the way of the second-placed side.

Meanwhile, at Karachi’s UBL complex, Balochistan were in a spot of bother against Northern at stumps as they finished the day on 189-8.

Nauman Ali claimed 4-62 after Northern had been dismissed for 342 in the first innings.

Balochistan have just a 147-run lead and will be hoping their remaining two batsmen can bat for as long as possible so that they can give their bowlers something to defend