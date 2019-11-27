Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Fawad Alam scores double-century, Sarfaraz gets hundred for Sindh

1 hour ago
Fawad Alam scores double-century, Sarfaraz gets hundred for Sindh

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Fawad Alam scored a double-century and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a century as Sindh scored 486 in the first innings of their clash with Southern Punjab at the National Stadium of Karachi.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash is almost certain to end in a draw, with Southern Punjab taking a 31-run lead into the second innings after scoring 517-9.

Fawad’s 211 and Sarfaraz’s 131 were the saving graces for Sindh as they battled to save the game.

Skipper Bilawal Bhatti led from the front for the Punjab side and claimed 4-82.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, meanwhile, are in a position to claim their second consecutive win after drawing the first seven games on the trot.

Fakhar Zaman’s men have reduced table-topping Central Punjab to 13-4 in the fourth innings as Usman Khan Shinwari ran rampant once again as he claimed three wickets for just two runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declared earlier in the day on 197-7.

Central Punjab are still 311 runs behind and the top-of-the-table clash seems odds-on to go the way of the second-placed side.

Meanwhile, at Karachi’s UBL complex, Balochistan were in a spot of bother against Northern at stumps as they finished the day on 189-8.

Nauman Ali claimed 4-62 after Northern had been dismissed for 342 in the first innings.

Balochistan have just a 147-run lead and will be hoping their remaining two batsmen can bat for as long as possible so that they can give their bowlers something to defend

 
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikhupura, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine's strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan cricketers take Indian taxi driver out for dinner
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai
There's a superstar in there, Warner on Naseem
There’s a superstar in there, Warner on Naseem
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.