Fakhar aware fans are unhappy with his recent performances

Batsman says performances against India are remembered forever

The 29-year-old from Mardan has scored 50 runs in eight T20Is in the past 12 months at an average of just 6.25 and a high score of 17.

"The feeling of winning matches for your country is something else and you make the fans happy," Fakhar said while speaking exclusively to Samaa TV. "So, they do get disappointed when I am not fulfilling my role in the team."

The left-handed batsman said that he will do his best to get selected in the team for the next year's T20 World Cup in Australia and guide Pakistan to victories.

Fakhar, who scored a memorable century against arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy final, said that performances against India are remembered forever.