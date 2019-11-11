Faizan scores double-century for Northern against Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Faizan Riaz scored a double-century for Northern on the first day of their Quaid-e-Azam round seven fixture against Sindh at Karachi’s National Stadium on Monday.

Northern, electing to bat first, were found themselves reeling at 15-3 inside six over but the situation changed when Faizan arrived at the crease. He reached his century off 91 deliveries and stitched a 143-run partnership with Shoaib Ahmed Minhas who just missed out on his half-century.

There was no let up in the scoring as Faizan went on to reach his double-century off 188 balls. He put on a 178-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ali Sarfaraz, who went on to score 60, before heading back to the pavilion for his 211-run knock which came off 200 deliveries.

Hammad Azam went on to score a half-century. The side were 396-8 when umpires called it a day.

On the other hand, Balochistan were cruising along nicely at 232-2 against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The visitors, after being invited to bat first, got off to a nice start with the opening pair of Azeem Ghumman and Awais Zia putting on a 71-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 44.

Azeem Ghumman went on to score a half-century and put on a 92-run partnership for the second wicket with Imran Butt before getting dismissed for his 140-ball 72.

Imran Butt became the second batsman to score 50 as he top scored with his unbeaten knock 77.

Meanwhile, opener Umar Siddiq scored a half-century for Southern Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Southern Punjab, after being asked to take guard, were helped by a 91-run opening partnership by Sami Aslam and Umar Siddiq. The latter went on to put on a 51-run stand for the second wicket with Zeeshan Ashraf.

Siddiq’s slow knock came to an end as he made 88 off 201 deliveries before the first day’s play came to an end with the side batting at 243-5.