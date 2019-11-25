England’s Jofra Archer subjected to racial slurs in New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) bosses said Monday they will personally apologise to England fast-bowler Jofra Archer after he was racially abused during the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

The Barbados-born Archer, considered one of the most promising all-rounders in world cricket, tweeted he was disturbed to hear racial insults “whilst battling to help save my team”.

The 24-year-old featured in a late show of resistance with Sam Curran in a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket before New Zealand wrapped up the match for an innings and 65 runs victory.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy,” Archer tweeted.

New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) public affairs manager Richard Boock said there is “zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language” at all cricket venues in New Zealand.

NZC “will contact Mr. Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton”, Boock said.

He said they will also examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the person responsible and will refer any relevant information to the police.

The second Test between New Zealand and England starts in Hamilton on Friday.